Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th.

Constellation Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Constellation Brands has a payout ratio of 33.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $10.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

NYSE:STZ traded up $10.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.26. 2,394,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,705. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.19 and a 200 day moving average of $184.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of -790.29, a PEG ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total transaction of $7,136,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. ValuEngine raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

