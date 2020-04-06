Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Cowen

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target increased by research analysts at Cowen from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.06% from the company’s current price.

STZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $233.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.27.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $132.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of -734.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.66. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $214.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $1,696,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,672,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 31,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

