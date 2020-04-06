Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Cut to $197.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $233.00 to $197.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on STZ. ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.91.

Shares of STZ opened at $132.17 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.66. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of -734.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 467.9% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

