Constellation Brands (STZ) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

4/6/2020 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $233.00 to $197.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $200.00 to $140.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Constellation Brands was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $256.00 to $266.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Constellation Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $157.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Constellation Brands was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Constellation Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $216.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Constellation Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/20/2020 – Constellation Brands was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Constellation Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $174.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Constellation Brands has outpaced the industry in the past year on a robust top and bottom-line trend, with the eighth consecutive beat recorded in third-quarter fiscal 2020. Results were aided by strength in the beer business and strong margins. Strength in its beer business due to higher depletions and shipment volume is driving the top line. Further, it is likely to gain from the launch of Corona hard seltzer in spring 2020. Also, the revised Gallo deal and related agreement to sell the Nobilo Wine brand are likely to aid the wine & spirits business. It is also poised to benefit from constant brand-building efforts, innovations and premiumization. As a result, it raised earnings and cash flow views for fiscal 2020. However, softness in the wine & spirits segment continued in the third quarter. Also, higher interest expenses remain a threat.”

3/9/2020 – Constellation Brands was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/26/2020 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $226.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Constellation Brands was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $132.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -734.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $214.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.66.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $406,390.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

