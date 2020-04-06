Constellation (DAG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $356,413.00

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Constellation token can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Kucoin. In the last week, Constellation has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a total market cap of $8.55 million and approximately $356,413.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Constellation Token Profile

DAG is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,137,862,731 tokens. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog.

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

