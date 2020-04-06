Content Neutrality Network Hits Market Cap of $1.74 Million (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Content Neutrality Network token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, UEX and HADAX. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $109,785.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 tokens. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain.

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HADAX, CoinBene, UEX, IDEX, CoinEx and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

