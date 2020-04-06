Content Value Network (CVNT) Price Hits $0.0042 on Exchanges

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Content Value Network token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, BitMax and UEX. Content Value Network has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Content Value Network has traded up 43.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.38 or 0.02560343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00201143 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048855 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00033634 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Content Value Network Token Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io.

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, UEX and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

