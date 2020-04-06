ContentBox (BOX) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.32 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. One ContentBox token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Bilaxy, CPDAX and DDEX. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $159,829.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005873 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008188 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bilaxy, UEX, DDEX and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.