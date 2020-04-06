Contentos (COS) Trading Up 16.7% Over Last 7 Days

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. Contentos has a market capitalization of $6.69 million and $4.69 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos token can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00054240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.66 or 0.04458372 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00067568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00037079 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014026 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009684 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Contentos Profile

COS is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,588,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io.

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

