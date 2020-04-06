Continental AG (ETR:CON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Continental AG (ETR:CON) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €98.68 ($114.75).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CON shares. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

ETR:CON opened at €63.74 ($74.12) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €84.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €108.97. Continental has a 52 week low of €51.45 ($59.83) and a 52 week high of €157.40 ($183.02).

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

