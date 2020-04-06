Continental’s (CTTAF) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung fur Continental nach zuruckgezogenem Ausblick wegen Covid-19 auf Underweight” mit einem Kursziel von 64 Euro belassen. Conti sei damit der erste im Autosektor, weitere durften folgen, schrieb Analyst Jose Asumendi in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./ajx/kro

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.04.2020 / 09:02 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.04.2020 / 09:10 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Continental to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAF opened at $64.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.00. Continental has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $178.00.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

