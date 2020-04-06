Contrasting Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) and Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Frontier Communications alerts:

This table compares Frontier Communications and Crexendo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications $8.11 billion 0.00 -$5.91 billion ($0.92) -0.40 Crexendo $14.44 million 4.23 $1.14 million $0.07 58.57

Crexendo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Frontier Communications. Frontier Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crexendo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications and Crexendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications -72.91% -0.71% 0.10% Crexendo 7.89% 35.57% 17.10%

Risk and Volatility

Frontier Communications has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crexendo has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Frontier Communications and Crexendo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications 2 2 0 0 1.50 Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Frontier Communications presently has a consensus price target of $1.38, suggesting a potential upside of 276.71%. Crexendo has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.34%. Given Frontier Communications’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications is more favorable than Crexendo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of Frontier Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Frontier Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.0% of Crexendo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crexendo beats Frontier Communications on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Frontier Communications Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 4.5 million customers and 3.7 million broadband subscribers in 29 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc. provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. It offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones, and/or mobile and desktop applications. The Web Services segment provides Website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.