Contrasting GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) and Ctrip.Com International (NYSE:CTRP)

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) and GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ctrip.Com International and GrubHub’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ctrip.Com International 5.79% 3.91% 1.88% GrubHub -1.41% 1.33% 0.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ctrip.Com International and GrubHub’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ctrip.Com International $4.52 billion 2.69 $162.00 million $0.94 23.41 GrubHub $1.31 billion 2.78 -$18.57 million $0.16 248.06

Ctrip.Com International has higher revenue and earnings than GrubHub. Ctrip.Com International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GrubHub, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ctrip.Com International and GrubHub, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ctrip.Com International 0 4 10 0 2.71 GrubHub 2 22 5 0 2.10

Ctrip.Com International presently has a consensus price target of $42.34, indicating a potential upside of 92.35%. GrubHub has a consensus price target of $59.14, indicating a potential upside of 49.01%. Given Ctrip.Com International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ctrip.Com International is more favorable than GrubHub.

Volatility and Risk

Ctrip.Com International has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrubHub has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Ctrip.Com International shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Ctrip.Com International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of GrubHub shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ctrip.Com International beats GrubHub on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, buses, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, activities, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; and supplier management and customer relationship management services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information maintenance, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel report system. Additionally, the company offers online advertising services. It operates primarily under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brand names. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com. The company also provides corporate program that offers employees with various food and ordering options, including options for individual meals, group ordering, and catering, as well as proprietary tools that consolidate various food ordering into a single online account. In addition, it offers Allmenus.com and MenuPages.com, which provide an aggregated database of approximately 440,000 menus from restaurants in 50 U.S. states; Grubhub for Restaurants, a responsive Web application that can be accessed from computers and mobile devices, as well as Grubhub-provided tablets; point of sale (POS) integration, which allows restaurants to manage Grubhub orders and update their menus directly from their existing POS system; and Website and mobile application design and hosting services for restaurants, as well as technology and fulfillment services, including order transmission and customer relationship management tools. The company was formerly known as GrubHub Seamless Inc. and changed its name to Grubhub Inc. in February 2014. Grubhub Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

