Contrasting Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) & ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) and Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ConnectOne Bancorp and Mercantile Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ConnectOne Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mercantile Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

ConnectOne Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 155.19%. Given ConnectOne Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ConnectOne Bancorp is more favorable than Mercantile Bank.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ConnectOne Bancorp and Mercantile Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConnectOne Bancorp $279.52 million 1.64 $73.39 million $2.25 5.14 Mercantile Bank $185.29 million 1.68 $49.46 million $2.57 7.44

ConnectOne Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mercantile Bank. ConnectOne Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercantile Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.8% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Mercantile Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Mercantile Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ConnectOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. ConnectOne Bancorp pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mercantile Bank pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ConnectOne Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Mercantile Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

ConnectOne Bancorp has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercantile Bank has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ConnectOne Bancorp and Mercantile Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConnectOne Bancorp 26.26% 11.28% 1.30% Mercantile Bank 26.69% 10.92% 1.21%

Summary

ConnectOne Bancorp beats Mercantile Bank on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts. It also provides personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; and other personal purpose loans. In addition, the company offers credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, treasury direct, ACH origination, lockbox, mobile banking by phone, safe deposit box, and remote deposit capture services. As of January 24, 2019, the company offered its commercial and consumer banking and lending services and products through its 29 banking offices located in New York and New Jersey. It serves small-to-medium sized businesses, high net worth individuals, professional practices, and consumer and retail clients. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner occupied real estate, non-owner occupied real estate, and multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; repurchase agreements; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products, as well as operates and 40 automated teller machines. The company operates 46 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

