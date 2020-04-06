Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.93.

Several research analysts recently commented on VLRS shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,235,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,296,000 after acquiring an additional 586,048 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,266,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 31,954 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 265,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 51,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 746.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 176,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 155,264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLRS stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.66. 39,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,683. The firm has a market cap of $321.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.12. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 60.90%. Analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

