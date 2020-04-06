CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of CoreSite Realty worth $36,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,377,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,837,000 after purchasing an additional 30,262 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

COR opened at $111.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.31. CoreSite Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $123.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.69%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $170,371.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,471.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $247,477.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,325.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,407. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

