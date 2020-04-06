Cormark Comments on Intact Financial Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intact Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.84 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IFC. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$167.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Intact Financial from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$160.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Intact Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “top pick” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$153.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Intact Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$148.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$142.75.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$128.12 on Monday. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$104.81 and a one year high of C$157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$137.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$137.82.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Tullis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.40, for a total transaction of C$153,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,685 shares in the company, valued at C$5,473,900.58. Also, Senior Officer Martin Beaulieu sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.36, for a total transaction of C$227,041.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,828,747.23. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $688,164 in the last 90 days.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

