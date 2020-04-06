Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 68,941 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,935,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,539,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,919,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $579,859,000 after buying an additional 2,120,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,740,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,393,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,688,000 after buying an additional 1,114,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Corning from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

NYSE:GLW traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.07. 1,003,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,339,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.65.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

