Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $148,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 262,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790,392.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 2,530 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,537.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,561.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 449.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

