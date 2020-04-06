Corrado Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 82,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000. Mylan accounts for about 1.1% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MYL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Mylan by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mylan from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mylan in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

MYL stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.02. 619,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,237,470. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 469.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Mylan NV has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.04.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

