Corrado Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Corrado Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,359 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF comprises 1.8% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Corrado Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QEFA traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.09. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,732. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $46.34 and a 12 month high of $68.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.65.

