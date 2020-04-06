Corrado Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Corrado Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,891 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.6% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 156,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 5.0% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Citigroup by 88.4% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 436,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,109,000 after acquiring an additional 37,558 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.49. 22,281,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,408,652. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $122.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cfra raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.76.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

