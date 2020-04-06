Corrado Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Corrado Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,025.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,961,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,694 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,398,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,151 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,874,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 506,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,480,000 after acquiring an additional 506,183 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,640,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 278.9% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 383,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,322,000 after acquiring an additional 282,593 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICSH remained flat at $$49.96 during trading on Monday. 365,685 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.30. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

