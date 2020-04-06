Corrado Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,060 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 4.3% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,636,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,725,000 after buying an additional 6,654,368 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3,701.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,041,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,998,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,636 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,919,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,991 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,006,000.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 18,737,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,383,400. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

