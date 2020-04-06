Corrado Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 2.4% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 51,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 76,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,077,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,951,000 after buying an additional 220,287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,930,399 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.90. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.3133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

