Corrado Advisors LLC Invests $2.62 Million in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 306,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,538,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,739,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 34,232 shares during the period.

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,097,595 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.07.

