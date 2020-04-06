Corrado Advisors LLC Invests $7.65 Million in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,652,000. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBB. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

MBB traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.83. 57,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,843. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $110.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.41.

iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

