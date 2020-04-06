Corrado Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Corrado Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,137 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 2.5% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Nomura cut their price objective on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.79.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 36,106,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,795,784. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

