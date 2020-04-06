Corrado Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 177,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,308,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 8.7% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Corrado Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.64. 19,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,940. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $48.55 and a one year high of $54.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.34.

