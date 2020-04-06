Corrado Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Corrado Advisors LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,835 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 2.1% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. Barclays started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,080,714. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

