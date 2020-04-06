Corrado Advisors LLC Sells 7,478 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Corrado Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,478 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Corrado Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,406. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $24.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77.

