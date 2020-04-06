Corrado Advisors LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. Discovery Communications comprises about 1.0% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

Discovery Communications stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.59. 567,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,463,835. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Discovery Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.