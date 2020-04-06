Cortex 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.09 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Cortex has a market cap of $21.20 million and $9.09 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex token can now be purchased for $0.0848 or 0.00001162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, DragonEX, CoinBene and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cortex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.52 or 0.02595489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00204198 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00048559 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035825 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex’s launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, BitForex, CoinEx, OKEx, CoinBene, DEx.top, DragonEX, Huobi, CoinTiger, Ethfinex, Bithumb and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.