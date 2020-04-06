Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Corus Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.93.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$467.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$463.30 million.

Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$6.93 and a 12 month high of C$14.10.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Donovan Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.34 per share, with a total value of C$43,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 164,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$714,359.66.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

