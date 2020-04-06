Cosmos (ATOM) Price Hits $2.40 on Top Exchanges

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $458.55 million and $215.39 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $2.40 or 0.00032581 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, GDAC, Coinone and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 43.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000227 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00060422 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,335.28 or 0.99385416 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00066948 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000806 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001577 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, Coinone and GDAC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

