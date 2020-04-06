COTI (COTI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.33 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, COTI has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. COTI has a total market cap of $10.14 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can now be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get COTI alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.24 or 0.02642089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00204506 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00047617 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00033905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About COTI

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 499,091,395 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. COTI’s official website is coti.io. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork.

Buying and Selling COTI

COTI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.