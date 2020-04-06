Coty (COTY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Coty (NYSE: COTY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/31/2020 – Coty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $7.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Coty was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

3/22/2020 – Coty had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Coty had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Coty had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $11.00 to $8.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Coty was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

2/12/2020 – Coty was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NYSE COTY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.00. 5,939,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,693,060. Coty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Coty Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In other Coty news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni purchased 15,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $173,466.23. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. State Street Corp grew its position in Coty by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,217,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,451,000 after purchasing an additional 350,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coty by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,593 shares in the last quarter. JNE Partners LLP purchased a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,595,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,173,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Coty by 696.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,012,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

