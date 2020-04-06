Couchain (COU) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded up 28% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. Couchain has a total market capitalization of $3,672.88 and $3,539.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Couchain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. During the last seven days, Couchain has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00054071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.31 or 0.04706022 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00065793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037382 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010482 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003322 BTC.

About Couchain

Couchain (CRYPTO:COU) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain. The official website for Couchain is couchain.io. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain.

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

