Counterparty (XCP) Price Tops $0.92 on Exchanges

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. Counterparty has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and $68.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counterparty coin can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00012843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Tux Exchange and Zaif. Over the last week, Counterparty has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,143.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $253.40 or 0.03547160 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00753115 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005762 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000578 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Counterparty is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,351 coins. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Counterparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Bittrex and Zaif. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

