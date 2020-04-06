Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Stake Lessened by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,391 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 1,373.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,716,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,119 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 1,103.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 99,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 91,650 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,834,000 after purchasing an additional 51,520 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,196,000 after purchasing an additional 50,076 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,514 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.28.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 11,612 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,032,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 261 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total value of $43,252.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,935 shares of company stock worth $22,791,376. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $126.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Coupa Software Inc has a 1 year low of $87.20 and a 1 year high of $178.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

