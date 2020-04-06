COVA 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $985,693.00 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, COVA has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. One COVA token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Huobi and BitMax. COVA has a market capitalization of $371,200.68 and approximately $985,693.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.85 or 0.02584174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00204422 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00048585 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00035729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken.

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

