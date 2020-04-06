Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Covenant Transportation Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Covenant Transportation Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Covenant Transportation Group stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76. Covenant Transportation Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $233.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Covenant Transportation Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 686,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 66,580 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 397,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 105,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

