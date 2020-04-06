Covesting (COV) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. Covesting has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $26,066.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Covesting has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Covesting alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.23 or 0.02604554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00206793 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00048909 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 46.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.