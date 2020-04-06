Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.37) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on 1COV. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €40.14 ($46.67).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of Covestro stock traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during trading on Monday, reaching €26.86 ($31.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. Covestro has a one year low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a one year high of €55.78 ($64.86).

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.