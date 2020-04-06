Craig Burton Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) Stock

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) insider Craig Burton bought 1,000,000 shares of Mader Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.61 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$610,000.00 ($432,624.11).

The firm has a market cap of $134.00 million and a P/E ratio of 8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Mader Group Limited has a 52-week low of A$0.72 ($0.51) and a 52-week high of A$1.25 ($0.89).

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Mader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Mader Group Company Profile

Mader Group Limited, a contracting company, provides specialized contract labor for maintenance and support of mobile and fixed plant equipment in the resources sector in Australia and internationally. It offers auto and HV electricians, drill support team, clean team, rapid response teams, rostered support, shutdown teams, specialized tool hire, training and mentoring, and diggers and dealers, as well as labor for component exchange, fabrication and line boring, field support, fixed plant support, project support and planning, rail maintenance, and workshops.

