Cream Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.00 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. Cream has a market capitalization of $17,590.71 and approximately $5.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cream has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One Cream coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00056025 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.88 or 0.01000322 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00032764 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00237122 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00173736 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 43.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000226 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00060099 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

