Cred (LBA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.45 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last week, Cred has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cred has a market cap of $6.45 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred token can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Gate.io, Huobi and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.65 or 0.02630776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00204233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00047603 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00033946 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cred Token Profile

Cred’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,523,897 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX, UEX, IDEX, Huobi, Kyber Network, Bibox, Bilaxy and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

