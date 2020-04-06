Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Major Shareholder Donald A. Foss Sells 30,000 Shares

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 30,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.66, for a total value of $7,489,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,939,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,330,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC traded up $36.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $252.21. 414,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,827. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 52-week low of $199.00 and a 52-week high of $509.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 35.47 and a current ratio of 35.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $352.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.50.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $150.00 and set a “market underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $357.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

