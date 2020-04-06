Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.27% of Credit Acceptance worth $22,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $240,037,000 after acquiring an additional 352,127 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 303,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CACC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $340.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $362.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $215.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 35.47 and a quick ratio of 35.47. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $199.00 and a fifty-two week high of $509.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.64, for a total value of $4,129,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas W. Busk sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $664,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,250 shares of company stock worth $1,357,003 and sold 197,118 shares worth $82,451,708. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

