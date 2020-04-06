Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) PT Lowered to $160.00

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $190.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 25.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CACC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $448.00 to $419.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $150.00 and set a “market underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens upgraded Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $357.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $215.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 35.47 and a current ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.68. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $199.00 and a 52 week high of $509.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.34 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 44.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 3,200 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.90, for a total value of $985,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,965,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,268,588.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.71, for a total value of $4,347,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,250 shares of company stock worth $1,357,003 and sold 197,118 shares worth $82,451,708. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

